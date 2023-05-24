trending:

News

Watch live: Education officials testify on student loan forgiveness before House panel 

by The Hill staff - 05/24/23 9:48 AM ET
The House Education Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday morning to examine the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness policies.

The Biden administration has given its clearest indication yet that the years-long pause of student loan repayments will come to an end in the coming months.

Optimism that the White House would keep offering borrowers relief from making their payments was crushed in May, when Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told a Senate panel that the payments would officially resume due to the pandemic emergency being over. 

That means borrowers, who have been jolted around since March 2020 with last-minute extensions and uncertainty over exactly when they should expect payments to start up again, will finally have to make payments — many for the first time.

President Biden said in November that payments would resume either 60 days after the Supreme Court rules on his student loan forgiveness plan — which would permanently eliminate some debt — or 60 days after June 30, whichever came first.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

