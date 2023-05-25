trending:

News

Officer cleared in shooting that killed Grammy winner

by Ethan Illers - 05/25/23 6:24 AM ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in a Nashville neighborhood earlier this year has been closed, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI said Mark Capps was shot and killed by a Metro SWAT officer on Jan. 6. Capps was wanted on assault and kidnapping warrants involving his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter, authorities say, after he allegedly held them hostage at gunpoint all day.

The Grammy-winning sound engineer was seen in body camera footage answering the door and an officer can be heard yelling “Show me your hands” before firing seconds later. Capps died at the scene.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk said in a statement that the shooting was “reasonably necessary,” and no charges have been filed.

Capps’ website says he is a multiplatinum Grammy award-winning Engineer/Mixer/Producer. He won four Grammys for his work on polka albums. His website lists several other albums on which he has done mixing and engineering work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

