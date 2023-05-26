trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

What are poppers and why is the FDA warning about them?

by Russell Falcon - 05/26/23 6:36 AM ET
by Russell Falcon - 05/26/23 6:36 AM ET
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans to make sure the tiny bottles they’re drinking aren’t accidentally something else — poppers, in particularly. (Courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

(NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans to make sure the tiny bottles they’re drinking aren’t accidentally something else — poppers, in particular. But you may be wondering just what that means.

“Poppers” is a term used to refer to a variety of liquid chemicals, typically amyl nitrate, which are sometimes inhaled by people recreationally for enhanced sexual arousal and temporary relaxation. While these items can be sold (and are widely available in places like adult novelty stores), their use is not approved in any way by the FDA and using them as a drug is illegal.

While poppers can’t legally be sold under the name “poppers,” the small bottles can be sold for other uses, like cleaners, nail polish removers or air fresheners. Some popular brands include Rush, Super Rush and Sub-Zero — many such brands come in bottles similar in size to those of energy drinks like 5-Hour Energy.

And the FDA says it’s still seeing deaths and hospitalizations after people accidentally ingested poppers instead of energy drinks, despite a warning it published in 2021.

“A single mistake can prove fatal,” the FDA wrote on its social media channels on Wednesday. “Drinking or inhaling poppers seriously jeopardizes your health.”

What do poppers do?

Though they are not approved for usage, poppers remain popular in some communities, including LGBTQ and party spaces. As Cleveland Clinic explains, poppers belong to a series of chemicals known as vasodilators.

When inhaled as vapors, these nitrates “allow blood vessels to widen and blood flow to increase,” in addition to relaxing smooth muscle tissues.

But the FDA warns against any use of poppers — because even using them in the way some people intend to can be dangerous or deadly.

“These chemicals can be caustic and damage the skin or other tissues they come in contact with, cause difficulty breathing, extreme drops in blood pressure, decreases in blood oxygen levels, seizures, heart arrhythmia, coma, and death,” said Judy McMeekin, Pharm. D., FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs. Do not ingest or inhale under any circumstances.”

Hazards of popper use include irregular heartbeats and conditions, dangerously low blood pressure, medication interactions, and loss of vision.

If you think you’re having serious side effects related to poppers, you should call 911 or visit an emergency room.

Tags Energy drinks fda Poppers

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. GOP conservatives fume over debt ceiling compromises
  3. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  4. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  5. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  6. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  7. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  8. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  9. Four policy takeaways from DeSantis’s pledge to ‘reconstitutionalize’ the ...
  10. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  11. Cheney criticizes DeSantis for Jan. 6 pardon remarks
  12. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  13. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
  14. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  15. Indiana disciplines doctor who discussed 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion
  16. McCarthy faces GOP skepticism on debt talks, defense spending 
  17. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — No deal; debt talks continue
Load more

Video

See all Video