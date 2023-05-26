trending:

Watch live: Biden welcomes LSU women’s basketball team to the White House

by The Hill Staff - 05/26/23 12:54 PM ET
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the NCAA champion Louisiana State University women’s basketball team to the White House Friday afternoon.

The visit comes after the controversy surrounding the first lady initially suggesting that Iowa, which lost the championship game to LSU, would also be invited for a White House visit.

After receiving criticism that her remarks insulted the mostly Black LSU Tigers team, Biden’s office walked back her suggestion the following day. 

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

