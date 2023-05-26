trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Passenger opens airplane door mid-flight; 12 slightly hurt

by The Associated Press - 05/26/23 1:21 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 05/26/23 1:21 PM ET

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.

Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door, the Transport Ministry said.

The person was detained by airport police on suspicion of violating the aviation security law, a ministry statement said. The person’s identity and motive weren’t immediately released.

The law bars passengers from handling exit doors and other equipment on board and provides for penalties of up to 10 years in prison, the ministry said.

The plane with 194 people aboard was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and the incident occurred when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet (213 meters).

A video apparently taken by a person on board that was posted on social media shows some passengers’ hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.

The passengers included teenage athletes on their way to a track and field competition. Some screamed and cried in panic, Yonhap news agency reported, citing their unidentified coach.

Yonhap quoted other passengers as saying they suffered severe ear pain after the door opened. It said some cabin crew shouted for help from passengers to prevent the door from being opened.

Twelve people were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to the Transportation Ministry. Emergency officials in Daegu said the injured people suffered breathing problems and other minor symptoms.

Tags air travel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  5. Key GOP negotiator: Debt ceiling leaks won’t help get a deal
  6. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  7. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  8. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  9. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  10. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  11. DeSantis accuses Trump of ‘running to the left’
  12. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  13. Gaetz sees ‘no serious threat’ to McCarthy in bipartisan debt ceiling deal 
  14. Debt ceiling: ‘Progress,’ but no deal, as Washington barrels closer to ...
  15. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  16. Poll: most don’t trust Supreme Court to decide reproductive health cases
  17. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  18. Four policy takeaways from DeSantis’s pledge to ‘reconstitutionalize’ the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video