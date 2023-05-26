Watch live: Biden welcomes University of Connecticut men’s basketball team to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome the men’s NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies to the White House on Friday afternoon.

The Huskies beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to secure its fifth national title.

The White House visit follows a dramatic show of spirit for the champions by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

At an April victory parade for UConn in Hartford, Connecticut, Blumenthal suffered a broken leg, which required surgery. Nonetheless, as fellow Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (D) tweeted, “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE.”

At a reception for the women’s NCAA basketball champion Louisiana State University Tigers earlier Friday afternoon, freshman forward Sa’Myah Smith fainted while standing behind Biden as he spoke. Smith received medical attention, but coach Kim Mulkey later reportedly described Smith’s condition as “fine.”

Friday’s visit from UConn is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

