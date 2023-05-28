trending:

Moderate House Democrat pushes back on White House over debt deal

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/28/23 10:23 AM ET
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) questions John Ray III, CEO of FTX Group, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing to investigate the collapse of crypto giant FTX on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said Sunday he had not made up his mind over whether he’d support a tentative agreement between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to raise the debt ceiling, joining a chorus of Democrats who said they oppose elements of the deal in a push back on the White House.

“I have not made up my mind. The whole enterprise is a corrupt enterprise, in terms of legislating this way, and I’m gonna listen to what the president’s and his people’s arguments are, but no, I’m anything but a clear yes vote at this point,” he told anchor Shannon Bream in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Himes, a moderate Democratic vote that could be key to passing the legislation, laid out his objections to the deal, saying “none of the things in the bill are Democratic priorities.” But he argued the bill might garner the support of enough Democrats to get it across the finish line. 

“The reason it may have some traction with some Democrats is that it’s a very small bill. It’s a very, very small bill,” he said, adding that it is “not a bill that is going to make any Democrats happy. But it’s a small enough bill that in the service of actually not destroying the economy this week, may get Democratic votes.”

The deal between McCarthy and the White House was announced Saturday and would raise the debt ceiling for two years, while keeping non-defense spending roughly consistent with fiscal year 2023 levels. The bill still needs to get enough support to pass the House and the Senate before coming to Biden’s desk.

Himes pushed back on the White House Sunday, saying he would not necessarily rubber stamp an agreement reached by a president of his own party.

“Every day I wake up knowing enough history to know that my job is not to do what the president asked me. In fact, you know, and in a government of divided powers, I regard my role acting as a check and balance on the president very, very seriously. Now this takes me back to why I hope we move beyond ransom note and hostage taking as a legislative mechanism,” he said. “Because of course, I’m tempted to say no… because as the Speaker said, there is absolutely nothing for the Democrats in these things.”

