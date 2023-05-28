trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

McCarthy ally defends debt ceiling deal, says he’s confident it’ll pass

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/28/23 12:45 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/28/23 12:45 PM ET
Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.)
Greg Nash
Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) asks questions during a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing of the largest U.S. banks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) on Sunday praised the deal in principle struck by President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to raise the debt ceiling and cap spending, adding that he is confident the bill will have the necessary votes to pass.

“I feel confident that we’ll have those votes after people review the text, talk with their colleagues, compare it to our goals. Speaker McCarthy is the only person who has demonstrated urgency on this point, starting when he was sworn in and starting with his first meeting with President Biden, to get to a sensible and responsible increase to the debt ceiling,” Hill, a McCarthy ally, told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face The Nation.”  

“He had two red lines, Margaret: No tax increase and not a clean debt ceiling, and I think he’s achieved that,” Hill said of McCarthy. 

The deal, which McCarthy and Biden announced Saturday night, would raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap some spending in order to avert a national default. Hill said on CBS that the non-defense, non-veteran spending will be kept at fiscal year 2022 levels, and defense and veteran spending will be kept at fiscal year 2023 levels. He also touted a provision providing incentives to pass all 12 appropriations bills by September 30.

Hill additionally argued the core of the GOP-led, House-passed budget bill in April is reflected in the agreement announced Saturday night, and said “I believe it will,” when pressed on whether the vote would pass on its first vote.

“Each of the components we had in the bill on the 26th is reflected in this negotiated deal in principle that the Speaker achieved with President Biden, and that’s why I believe that we’ll have those votes on Wednesday because we limit the rate of growth, we cut spending, we claw back unneeded spending and recisions, we stop unnecessary spending, and we get our economy growing with regulatory relief and by encouraging more people back to work,” Hill said. 

Asked about statements from Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) and others in the conservative House Freedom Caucus pledging to try to block the bill, Hill dismissed those concerns, saying, “Okay, well, they need to read the text and visit with their colleagues.”

“I’m one of those people that wanted bigger reductions, but I also recognize we control only the House of Representatives. We’ve got to get it through the Senate, as you note, and the Biden administration controls the central government here,” he said.

“This is the world we have. It’s not the spending cuts I would prefer. But when you look at [pay-as-you-go] on regulatory costs, that’s a big change,” he added. “So I think we’re in the absolute right direction and it absolutely follows the goals of House Republicans as laid out on April 26.”

Tags debt ceiling showdown French Hill House Republicans Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  2. Biden, McCarthy face potential revolt over debt ceiling deal
  3. Graham blasts defense spending in debt ceiling deal as ‘a joke’
  4. Chip Roy blasts Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal as ‘turd-sandwich’ 
  5. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  6. Five high-profile Trump supporters who’ve switched to Ron DeSantis
  7. Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices are ‘in a fact-free zone as well as ...
  8. Liz Cheney delivers commencement address at alma mater amid questions about ...
  9. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  10. Here’s what’s in the deal to raise the debt ceiling
  11. Conservative House Republicans knock debt ceiling deal 
  12. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  13. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  14. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  15. Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid default
  16. Key Democrats pan Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal
  17. 5 takeaways: Biden, McCarthy strike deal to raise debt limit
  18. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
Load more

Video

See all Video