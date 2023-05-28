Cruz pans McCarthy saying debt deal has nothing for Dems ‘There are $4 trillion things’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) panned Speaker Kevin McCarthy for claiming the debt limit agreement did not have one thing for Democrats, saying, “There are $4 trillion things.”

“He’s right. There’s not ‘one thing’ for Dems. There are $4 trillion things—a blank check—for Democrats. Plus 87,000 things: new IRS agents to harass Americans. All in exchange for eliminating virtually ALL of the House’s spending cuts,” Cruz wrote in a tweet Sunday.

Cruz joined a group of Republicans from both chambers attacking the Speaker for the deal, which was struck Saturday night between McCarthy and President Biden and would raise the debt limit for two years while capping spending, in order to avert a national default.

Cruz, in saying “there are $4 trillion” things in the deal for Democrats, was likely referring to a figure that is an estimate of the amount the debt has to increase in order for the country to extend borrowing for two years. Reuters reported the deal lifts the cap by $4 trillion.

“Right now, the Democrats are very upset. The one thing [Hakeem Jeffries] told me, there is nothing in the bill for them – there is not one thing in the bill for Democrats,” McCarthy said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The deal in principle still needs to pass the House and the Senate. Bill text is expected to be released Sunday afternoon.