Watch live: White House press briefing

The director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, will join White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre Tuesday at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting comes after President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed on a budget agreement to raise of the debt ceiling on Sunday.

Conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats were quick to voice concerns with certain aspects of the deal, with each side expressing worry that their leadership gained too little or conceded too much in negotiations.

The White House is focused on reassuring Democrats about the bill by pointing to ways that it is significantly watered down from the Republican legislation that passed the House in late April, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

