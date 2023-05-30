trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 05/30/23 1:45 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 05/30/23 1:45 PM ET

The director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, will join White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre Tuesday at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting comes after President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed on a budget agreement to raise of the debt ceiling on Sunday.

Conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats were quick to voice concerns with certain aspects of the deal, with each side expressing worry that their leadership gained too little or conceded too much in negotiations.

The White House is focused on reassuring Democrats about the bill by pointing to ways that it is significantly watered down from the Republican legislation that passed the House in late April, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Debt limit economy Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Kevin McCarthy President Biden Shalanda Young White House

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  2. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  3. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  6. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  7. Did we just dodge a recession?
  8. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  9. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  10. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  11. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  12. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  13. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  14. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  15. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  16. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  17. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  18. Texas lawmakers send anti-DEI bill to Abbott’s desk
Load more

Video

See all Video