Watch live: Private Axiom Space astronauts leaving space station ahead of Florida splashdown

(AP) The Axiom Space astronauts are returning from the International Space Station.

Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight last week.

SpaceX launched the ticket-holding crew, led by a retired NASA astronaut now working for the company that arranged the trip from Kennedy Space Center. Also on board: a U.S. businessman who now owns a sports car racing team.

The four reached the space station in their capsule early last week morning.

Watch the live video above.