News

Watch live: House Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry discusses debt ceiling bill

by TheHill.com - 05/30/23 12:01 PM ET
Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.) is will speak Tuesday about the debt ceiling agreement reached over the weekend.

Conservative House Republicans are voicing criticism about the agreement in principle to cap spending and raise the debt ceiling announced late Saturday, as the White House and GOP leadership work to avoid a default on the nation’s debt.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus laid out its spending demands earlier this year, with the members saying they wanted to cap overall discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels for 10 years while allowing for 1 percent growth per year.

“We’ve got a serious proposal. We urge our colleagues on the Republican side and the Democrat side to come along. If you don’t like what we’ve offered – bless you, that’s fine. What have you got to offer?” Perry said at the time.

Perry’s news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

