Almost 2 in 3 GOP voters say Trump is strongest candidate: survey

Nearly two-thirds of all Republican and Republican-leaning voters say former President Trump would the strongest GOP candidate to beat President Biden in the 2024 presidential election, according to a new survey.

The Monmouth University poll, which was conducted before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) officially entered the presidential race, showed Trump’s backing among Republicans has remained strong while DeSantis’s has faded.

Asked who would be the strongest candidate to go up against Biden in 2024, 63 percent said either definitely Trump (45 percent) or probably Trump (18 percent). Thirty-two percent said another candidate would definitely be stronger than Trump (13 percent) or probably be stronger than Trump (19 percent).

Respondents who preferred Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024 overwhelmingly said that he would be the strongest candidate. Among those who back another candidate or have no preference yet, 39 percent still said Trump would either definitely (23 percent) or probably (16 percent) be the strongest GOP candidate.

Monmouth University Polling Institute’s director, Patrick Murray, said the results show the electability argument against Trump would likely not be effective for other Republican candidates who are seeking the party’s nomination.

“If your main argument to Republican voters is that Trump wouldn’t be the party’s strongest nominee, you’ve got a heck of a challenge ahead of you,” Murray said in the press release. “Even if you eat into the group who thinks he is only ‘probably’ the strongest candidate, you may still not capture enough of the Republican electorate to overcome Trump’s hardcore base support.”

When the Republican and Republican-leaning voters were asked without prompting which GOP candidate they support in 2024, 43 percent said Trump and 19 percent said DeSantis.

This marks a reversal from earlier polls. Trump’s favorability has been steadily increasing from 26 percent in December, while DeSantis’s support has been steadily declining from 39 percent in December.

In the 2020 election, Biden beat Trump with 306 electoral college votes to 232. Biden also won the popular vote, with slightly more than 81 million votes cast for him and slightly more than 74 million votes cast for Trump.

Trump’s improving poll numbers among GOP voters comes despite increasing legal troubles. He became the first former president to face criminal charges earlier this year in a New York hush money case, while earlier this month he was found liable for sexual abuse in a case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.