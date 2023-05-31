trending:

New video shows wild shootout between driver and passenger on North Carolina bus

by Ciara Lankford and Will Lewis - 05/31/23 6:28 AM ET
Warning: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – New video released on Friday shows the violent shootout that broke out on a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus earlier this month between a driver and a passenger.

CATS released the video Friday to Nexstar’s WJZY. The video shows multiple shots fired between the driver and a passenger on the bus with at least two shots near innocent bystanders.

The shootout all started when the passenger asked to get off the bus between designated stops. The footage shows the CATS bus driver declining the passenger’s request.

The passenger is then observed yelling and at one point telling the bus driver “to touch him so he could claim self-defense.”

The shooting took place on Thursday, May 18, just after 11:00 a.m. near the Charlotte Premium Outlets. The passenger, identified as Omarri Tobias, 22, is seen walking from the back of the CATS bus to ask the driver to let him off.

The bus driver, identified as David Fullard by CATS, declined and that’s when the argument starts, the video shows. When Fullard asks Tobias to stand behind the yellow line for safety reasons, that’s when Tobias is seen pulling out a gun from his pocket.

Watch a portion of the incident below here:

Tobias then steps back over the line, holding the gun in one hand. Fullard turns, sees Tobias, and the two men start shooting at each other. Fullard gets out of the driver’s seat and the confrontation continues outside the bus.

Fullard fires one more shot outside of the CATS bus as Tobias runs away. Fullard has been terminated from CATS, according to WJZY, and no criminal charges have been filed against him.

Photo: Omarri Shariff Tobias via Mecklenburg County Jail

Tobias was issued a $250,000 bond in this case and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon and communicating threats.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

