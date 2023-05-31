Watch live: Jeffries holds press briefing

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is giving a press briefing Wednesday, as a floor vote on the proposed debt ceiling deal approaches.

Congressional leaders are working to rally support for the legislation ahead of Wednesday’s vote, just five days before a Monday deadline to raise the debt limit.

A number of conservatives and some liberal House lawmakers have announced plans to vote against the bill, upping pressure on leaders to corral enough votes for the legislation to cross the finish line.

GOP leaders in the House had demanded spending restrictions in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. Some conservatives have argued the bill does not cut spending enough, while some Democrats argue it goes too far.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT.

