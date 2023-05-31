trending:

News

Watch live: John Kirby joins White House press briefing

by The Hill Staff - 05/31/23 11:30 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will give a daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon, joined by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

Among subjects Kirby may address are Uganda’s widely condemned anti-LGBTQ measures just signed into law, North Korea’s recent provocative but failed military satellite launch and the use of drones to attack sites in Moscow, presumably in support of Ukraine. Jean-Pierre yesterday noted that American weapons provided to Kyiv are not to be used for attacks on Russia.

The press briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

