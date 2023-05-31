trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/31/23 10:50 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/31/23 10:50 AM ET

The special counsel investigating former President Trump’s efforts to stay in the White House after the 2020 election has issued subpoenas to staff who may have knowledge of the firing of Trump’s former cybersecurity chief, according to a new report. 

Trump fired Christopher Krebs from his cybersecurity role on November 17, 2020, just days after Krebs refuted Trump’s false claims of election fraud in a statement that described the 2020 election as the most secure in American history.”

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud,” Trump wrote on Twitter in 2020. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

Krebs served as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency leading up to the 2020 election and was lauded for his efforts to protect states from potential foreign interference, which never materialized, and for his “rumor control” efforts to guard against election disinformation. 

The firing — which prompted intense public backlash from individuals concerned about democracy — has now reportedly become a focus for special counsel Jack Smith in his investigation. 

Smith’s team has been asking witnesses about Trump’s state of mind surrounding Krebs’s firing and about the ways in which the White House and Presidential Personnel Office members approached the Justice Department in his efforts to stay in power, The New York Times reported

The subpoenas reportedly were issued two weeks ago to people in the personnel office. Smith’s team is looking into efforts by a small group of Trump loyalists in the personnel office who sought to test federal officials’ loyalty to Trump, the Times reported. 

Tags 2020 election Chris Krebs Chris Krebs Christopher Krebs Donald Trump Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith special counsel Subpoena

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Debt ceiling live updates: McCarthy faces more ‘no’ votes
  3. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  4. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  5. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  6. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  7. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  8. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  9. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  10. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  11. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  12. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  13. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  14. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  15. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  16. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  17. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  18. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
Load more

Video

See all Video