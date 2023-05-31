Watch live: McCarthy delivers remarks on debt ceiling deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will speak with reporters Wednesday night during a press briefing.

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed the rule governing debate on bipartisan legislation to lift the debt ceiling, a procedural hurdle that paves the way for final passage of the bill later in the day — but it took an emergency assist from Democrats.

Lawmakers approved the rule in a 241–187 vote just days before June 5, the day Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. could plunge into default if the borrowing limit is not raised.

Despite its passage, the vote highlights the tenuous hold that McCarthy has over his restive conference, where many of the same conservatives who had opposed his Speakership in January reemerged on Wednesday to send a clear message that they think McCarthy betrayed his promises to hold the line on budget issues.

