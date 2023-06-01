trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Spirit Airlines resolves ‘technical issue’ after hourslong delays

by Michael Bartiromo and Addy Bink - 06/01/23 9:54 AM ET
by Michael Bartiromo and Addy Bink - 06/01/23 9:54 AM ET

(NEXSTAR) — Budget airline Spirit says it’s working back to normal operations after “a technical issue” caused long lines and apparent flight delays on Thursday morning.

Early on Thursday, the airline said the issue had caused its website, its app, and its airport kiosks to be unavailable as of 8 a.m. CT. In an update posted around an hour later, the carrier indicated that only its app was unavailable.

“We anticipate longer than usual lines at the airport so please plan on arriving early,” Spirit wrote on Twitter.

In a statement shared with Nexstar, Spirit said the cause of the problem was “a network issue between third-party services,” and that it had been resolved as of 10:30 a.m. CT.

“We apologize for any delays and inconvenience, and we’re now working our way back to normal operations,” a spokesperson said.

Thursday morning’s delays, according to passengers, had significantly backed up travelers at airports in different parts of the country, some indicated.

One Twitter user said that they had been “stuck on a plane for 2 hours not taking off.” Another claimed his flight from Baltimore–Washington International Airport deplaned early on Thursday morning before eventually re-boarding three hours after the scheduled takeoff time.

“I’m at DFW my flight was to take off at 5:15 a.m.,” another person tweeted just before 8 a.m. CT. “Still waiting…”

Others, including some who were waiting for their flights, passed the time by making jokes.

“Sorry for cheating on you @Delta,” one tweeted, along with a video of passengers waiting at the gate.

@SpiritAirlines have you tried turning the computer off and back on again?” another user sarcastically asked.

Spirit directed flyers to track their flight at FlightAware.com, a site that tracks flights, delays, and cancellations.

There were multiple Spirit flights that were able to depart Thursday morning. One, a flight between Atlanta and Los Angeles appeared to depart nearly an hour later than scheduled. Another from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale, Florida also left about 45 minutes late.

It’s unclear if these delays, too, were caused by the technical issue.

Tags air travel spirit airlines

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  2. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  3. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  4. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  5. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  6. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  7. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  8. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  9. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  10. Pride Month feels different as threats, fear of violence grows
  11. Paul to force tough debt ceiling vote to cut total spending 
  12. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  13. Kaine introduces amendment to strip Manchin-backed pipeline from debt ceiling ...
  14. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  15. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  16. ‘Gradutate:’ Over 600 high school students receive misspelled stoles for ...
  17. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  18. DeSantis: Trump mocking name is ‘petty’ and ‘juvenile’
Load more

Video

See all Video