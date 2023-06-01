Trump storms Iowa after DeSantis 

The former president is set to attend events in the Hawkeye State on Thursday, while pre-recording a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that will air later at 9 p.m. EDT the same day.

The town hall, which comes just a few weeks after Trump sat for a similar event with CNN, marks the latest media appearance for the former president, who after bashing mainstream and legacy news outlets for years has taken a more willing approach to the press as he looks to reclaim the White House.

The Fox News town hall is also notable given Trump’s recent criticism of the network. Last month, he accused Fox News of doing too much to boost DeSantis, who remains his main rival for the GOP’s 2024 nomination.

“They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock,” Trump said in a post on his social media site Truth Social. “Fox News has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods.”

While Trump has viewed DeSantis for months as a threat to his renomination, the rivalry between the two men has escalated in recent days.

Speaking to reporters in Iowa on Tuesday after a campaign kickoff rally, DeSantis vowed to return fire from Trump and accused his one-time political benefactor of moving “left” on key issues and failing to follow through on key campaign promises, like finishing construction of a wall along the U.S. southern border.

DeSantis’s remarks signaled the beginning of a long-anticipated slugfest with Trump, who sees himself as the GOP’s rightful nominee and the guarantor of DeSantis’s political success. Trump has already spent months attacking DeSantis with little pushback. But with the governor now in the race, the gloves appear to be coming off.