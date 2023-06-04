trending:

GOP debt ceiling negotiator: McCarthy’s Speakership ‘absolutely safe’ despite grumblings

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/04/23 11:15 AM ET
Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.)
Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) addresses reporters during a press conference following the of passage the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The Senate will take up the measure to raise the debt ceiling before June 5th.

Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), who helped negotiate the recently passed debt ceiling bill with the White House, on Sunday dismissed concerns that his GOP colleagues might try to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, saying the California Republican’s job is “absolutely safe.”

“I’ll tell you right now, Speaker McCarthy’s position is absolutely safe. He is going to continue delivering wins for the country, changing the direction of Washington and being more representative of the priorities of Americans across the country,” Graves told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”

“I have no doubt his position is safe, and we’re going to keep marching forward, continuing to build upon the historic wins that he’s been able to achieve this year,” he continued.

Graves, a key McCarthy ally, came to the Speaker’s defense and dismissed concerns that GOP lawmakers might bring a motion to vacate the chair. Graves touted McCarthy’s achievements during the negotiation process, saying, “This Speaker has been one of the best strategists we’ve ever had.” 

The debt limit deal, which passed the House and Senate last week and was signed into law Saturday, suspends the debt ceiling for two years in exchange for some government spending caps. 

