trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Manchin thanks GOP for permitting reform in debt deal

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/04/23 11:29 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/04/23 11:29 AM ET
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
Greg Nash
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks to an aide as he arrives for a hearing to examine the President’s proposed FY 2024 budget for the Department of the Interior on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) thanked Republicans on Sunday for helping secure permitting reform in the debt ceiling bill, a provision he has long fought to pass despite some pushback from factions of both parties. 

“Oh, I say thank you. Absolutely. A big thank you for [Speaker] Kevin McCarthy [R-Calif.] and his leadership team. Our Republican colleagues in the Senate, all of us, have spearheaded this thing from day one,” Manchin said on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream.

The West Virginia senator had been pushing for permitting reform and faced pushback to some deals in the past from Republicans, who said certain bills did not go far enough, and from some progressive Democrats, who expressed concern over the potential harm it could cause to the environment. 

“It became a political football last year,” Manchin said on Sunday. “We took it out of that arena and now good policy has come through.”

The provisions were included as part of a deal to suspend the debt ceiling for two years in exchange for some additional spending caps and minor adjustments to work requirements. The bill was passed by both chambers this week and was signed into law by President Biden Saturday, just two days before the Treasury’s deadline of June 5.

Tags debt limit negotiation Joe Biden Joe Manchin Kevin McCarthy permitting reform President Joe Biden Sen. Joe Manchin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  3. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  4. Chuck Todd stepping down from NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’
  5. Raskin ‘seriously considering’ Senate bid, to decide by July 4
  6. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
  7. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  8. Senate Republican won’t commit to backing 2024 GOP nominee if it’s not Tim ...
  9. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  10. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  11. Progressive losses mount: Here are five big disappointments
  12. DeSantis's hard-right brand faces test in New Hampshire
  13. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  14. House Republican to DeSantis: Don’t ‘try to out-Trump Donald Trump’
  15. Karl Rove on Trump-DeSantis feud: We learn a lot about candidates by ‘how ...
  16. Ramaswamy says potential Russian takeover of Ukraine not a ‘top foreign ...
  17. Pence readies for Trump showdown as 2024 launch approaches
  18. DeSantis defines ‘woke’ as ‘a war on the truth’ after Trump said people ...
Load more

Video

See all Video