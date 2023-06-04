Ukrainian tennis player praises Russian competitor over comments on war

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina commended her competitor, Russian player Daria Kasatkina, over her comments about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, CNN reports.

The two faced off on Sunday during the French Open, marking the second time in a row Svitolina has competed against a Russian player. Following the match they reportedly gave each other a thumb’s up, according to the Guardian.

Svitolina, as well as several other Ukrainian players, previously said she would not shake hands with any Russian and Belarusian players following tennis matches in solidarity with her country.

Last month, Kasatkina acknowledged the Ukrainian players’ decisions approvingly.

“Well, the saddest part is the war still going on,” Kasatkina said, according to CNN. “So of course, players from Ukraine have got a lot of reasons to not shake our hands. I accept it and it is how it is. It’s a very sad situation and I understand.”

Svitolina on Sunday praised Kasatkina, who has been one of the more outspoken Russian players, for her comments.