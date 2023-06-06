trending:

Watch live: House panel holds hearing on the value of AM radio

by The Hill staff - 06/06/23 9:29 AM ET
The House Energy and Commerce Committee is slated to hold a hearing Tuesday to discuss the AM for Every Vehicle Act, a measure aimed at preserving AM radio in new vehicles.

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers introduced the legislation in May in an attempt to preserve AM radio, warning in particular it is necessary for continued access to emergency alerts.

Others have cited AM radio in urging electric vehicle (EV) makers to not scrap the radio system.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

