Watch live: House panel holds hearing on the value of AM radio
The House Energy and Commerce Committee is slated to hold a hearing Tuesday to discuss the AM for Every Vehicle Act, a measure aimed at preserving AM radio in new vehicles.
A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers introduced the legislation in May in an attempt to preserve AM radio, warning in particular it is necessary for continued access to emergency alerts.
Others have cited AM radio in urging electric vehicle (EV) makers to not scrap the radio system.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More News News
LGBTQ
News
News
News
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
12:30 Report
Senate
House