News

Watch live: Homeland Security watchdog testifies on staff shortages at border

by TheHill.com - 06/06/23 9:45 AM ET
The House Oversight subcommittee overseeing national security is hearing from Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari on Tuesday about the personnel needs of Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Cuffari’s testimony, released in advance, discusses the recent, massive increase in interactions involving these agencies in the Southwest border area, from under 1 million in fiscal year 2019 to some 2.4 million in fiscal year 2022.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Border immigration Joseph Cuffari Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

