trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: House GOP holds weekly agenda meeting

by The Hill staff - 06/06/23 9:42 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 06/06/23 9:42 AM ET

House Republican leaders are slated to speak with reporters Tuesday morning during a weekly press conference.

The briefing follows Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) steering legislation to raise the debt ceiling and cap federal spending through a divided Congress last week.

Members of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus and their allies are lashing out at the deal, saying it does not include steep enough spending cuts and that McCarthy should not have accepted suspending the debt ceiling beyond the 2024 presidential election, a key demand of President Biden.

The frustrations boiled over after the measure passed the House with more votes from Democrats (165) than Republicans (149).

Tuesday’s event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags House GOP Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy President Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  2. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  5. George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ...
  6. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  7. Human Rights Campaign declares national state of emergency for LGBTQ people
  8. Attorney for billionaire at center of Clarence Thomas controversy offers to ...
  9. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  10. Jim Jordan seeks memo on Smith appointment as Mar-a-Lago probe winds down
  11. Manchin allies say Axelrod, Dems are crazy to count him out in West Virginia
  12. Wray lands at center of GOP-FBI grudge match
  13. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  14. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  15. The US Navy offers China a choice: cooperation or confrontation
  16. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  17. Freedom Caucus pumps brakes on talk of ousting Speaker McCarthy over debt bill
  18. Lake Mead water level stalls as Lake Powell continues strong rise
Load more

Video

See all Video