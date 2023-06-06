Watch live: House GOP holds weekly agenda meeting

House Republican leaders are slated to speak with reporters Tuesday morning during a weekly press conference.

The briefing follows Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) steering legislation to raise the debt ceiling and cap federal spending through a divided Congress last week.

Members of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus and their allies are lashing out at the deal, saying it does not include steep enough spending cuts and that McCarthy should not have accepted suspending the debt ceiling beyond the 2024 presidential election, a key demand of President Biden.

The frustrations boiled over after the measure passed the House with more votes from Democrats (165) than Republicans (149).

Tuesday’s event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

