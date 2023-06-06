Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Tuesday afternoon.
The Biden administration announced it will allocate $2.6 billion to the Commerce Department from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as an effort to improve coastal climate resilience.
The funds will include about $400 million for tribal communities in support of habitat restoration, fish hatcheries and Pacific salmon, and those in the direct path of climate change.
Another $349 million will go specifically to climate resilience in fisheries, while $60 million will go toward climate-resilience job placement and training.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
