Watch live: White House press briefing

The Biden administration announced it will allocate $2.6 billion to the Commerce Department from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as an effort to improve coastal climate resilience.

The funds will include about $400 million for tribal communities in support of habitat restoration, fish hatcheries and Pacific salmon, and those in the direct path of climate change.

Another $349 million will go specifically to climate resilience in fisheries, while $60 million will go toward climate-resilience job placement and training.

