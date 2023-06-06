trending:

Watch live: House Democrats hold weekly press briefing

by The Hill Staff - 06/06/23 11:00 AM ET
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (Calif.) and Vice Chairman Ted Lieu (Calif.) are holding their weekly press conference Tuesday.

Progressives faced a stinging defeat when Congress voted to approve the bipartisan debt limit deal last week. Forty-six Democrats voted against the bill, along with 71 Republicans.

The vote marked the latest setback for the party’s left flank in several months on issues ranging from climate change to student loans.

The press conference is slated to begin shortly before noon (11:52 a.m. EDT). Watch the live video above.

