Watch live: Homeland Security officials testify on expiration of Title 42

The House Homeland Security subcommittee overseeing border enforcement is hearing from two Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials on Tuesday afternoon regarding the lead-up to the end of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that significantly limited migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

The subcommittee’s chair, Rep. Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.), was highly critical of the Biden administration’s approach to the transition, saying in a statement that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas contributed to what Higgins characterized as a failure. For months, House Republicans have expressed strong disapproval of Mayorkas’s job performance, and have called for his impeachment.

Testifying today will be Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Benjamine Huffman and Blas Nuñez-Neto, the assistant secretary in charge of border and immigration for the DHS planning office.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

