Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing.

On Wednesday, President Biden named two nominees to fill federal judge vacancies from Louisiana, a reliably red state.

Jerry Edwards Jr. was nominated for the Western District Court and Brandon Long was nominated for the Eastern District Court of Louisiana.

The White House said both nominees are “extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”

The picks come after Biden formally withdrew the nominations of two judicial picks who were stuck in limbo in the Senate confirmation process.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

Watch the video above.