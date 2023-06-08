Watch live: Biden holds joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Sunak
President Biden is slated to hold a bilateral press conference Thursday with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.
White House officials say the two leaders will discuss a range of global issues, including economic and security interests, artificial intelligence, support for Ukraine and further action to accelerate the clean energy transition.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

