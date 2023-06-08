trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden holds joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Sunak

by The Hill staff - 06/08/23 11:30 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 06/08/23 11:30 AM ET

President Biden is slated to hold a bilateral press conference Thursday with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

White House officials say the two leaders will discuss a range of global issues, including economic and security interests, artificial intelligence, support for Ukraine and further action to accelerate the clean energy transition.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the video above.

Tags Joe Biden President Biden Rishi Sunak Sunak United Kingdom

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  6. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  7. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  8. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  9. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  10. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  11. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  12. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  13. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  14. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  15. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  16. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  17. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  18. Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video