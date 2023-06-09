trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks

by The Hill Staff - 06/09/23 2:51 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 06/09/23 2:51 PM ET

Special counsel Jack Smith is delivering his first remarks Friday afternoon after a federal indictment against former President Trump over his handling of classified documents after leaving office was unsealed Friday.

The indictment charges Trump with 37 counts, including allegations of attempting to block the government from recovering classified documents at his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in November 2022 that Smith would serve as special counsel for the documents probe as well as another into allegations of attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The press conference is slated to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Department of Justice Donald Trump Jack Smith Mar-a-Lago documents probe Merrick Garland Trump indictment Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  6. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  9. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  10. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  11. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  12. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  13. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  14. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  15. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  16. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video