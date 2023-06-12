trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Airline employee injured after emergency slide deploys in plane

by Aubree B. Jennings - 06/12/23 6:25 AM ET
by Aubree B. Jennings - 06/12/23 6:25 AM ET

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A Delta crew member was injured by an emergency slide Saturday after the flight made a diverted landing due to mechanical issues.

The plane, flying from New York’s JFK International to Los Angeles International, was diverted to Salt Lake City for a mechanical problem, according to a Salt Lake Airport representative.

While flying to California, the captain reportedly announced to the 168 passengers on board that there was a problem with the backup system’s temperature instrument, according to the New York Post and a passenger who spoke with Nexstar’s KTVX.

The Post reported the flight landed without incident and the issue was fixed quickly.

After passengers were reboarded and the flight was about to take off, the emergency slide accidentally deployed inside the plane. That’s when the crew member was injured, according to Delta representatives. The employee was hospitalized and has since been discharged.

A passenger recounted the incident to KTVX, saying they were just a few rows away from the incident.

A Delta representative said the passengers were then relocated to a secondary plane which landed at LAX later that evening.

“We apologize for the delay to their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people.”

Tags air travel Airlines Delta emergency slide

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  3. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  4. Eric Holder: Trump conviction could lead to impeachment, removal from office
  5. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  6. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  7. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  8. McCarthy faces power test in conservative revolt
  9. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  10. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  11. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  12. Trump tops DeSantis by 38 points in new poll after news of indictment
  13. Gallego calls Kari Lake’s remarks on Trump indictment ‘dangerous’
  14. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  15. 80 percent of likely GOP voters think Trump should still be able to be ...
  16. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  17. Maggie Haberman: Trump indictment is ‘most devastating…that I have ever ...
  18. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video