$45M settlement reached in case of Randy Cox, man paralyzed in police van

by Ellie Stamp - 06/12/23 6:24 AM ET
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A joint settlement of $45 million has been reached in the civil case of Richard Cox v. the City of New Haven, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Richard “Randy” Cox was paralyzed while he was being transported in the back of a New Haven police transport van last June. Five officers were charged after failing to intervene when it became apparent he was injured.

The five officers pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and cruelty. Two of those officers were terminated by the New Haven Police Commission on Wednesday.

All parties in the civil case participated in a settlement conference on Friday, and with the judge’s assistance, agreed on a settlement of $45 million to resolve all of the claims against the city, officials said.

Of the $45 million, the New Haven city insurance covers $30 million of the total settlement. The city of New Haven will pay the rest of the settlement amount.

“What happened to Randy Cox was unacceptable,” said Mayor Elicker. “When an individual enters police custody, there is an obligation to treat them with dignity and respect and in a manner that ensures their safety and well-being. That did not happen with Randy: he entered policy custody being able to walk, and he left police custody paralyzed with his life and his health forever altered.”

The mayor said the New Haven Police Department has since instituted a comprehensive set of reforms, updated their policies on the transportation of those in custody, and required department-wide training on the duty to intervene.

Elicker said the actions of a few officers do not represent the values of the New Haven Police Department or the high standards the city holds for them.

Attorneys Ben Crump, Louis Rubano and R.J. Weber, who represented Cox, said the settlement amount is the largest in a police misconduct case in the nation’s history.

“This historic settlement reflects the commitment of New Haven leadership to fully value Randy Cox’s life and support him through the difficult journey ahead,” the attorneys said in a statement. “As the largest settlement in a police misconduct case in our nation’s history, this settlement sends a message to the country that we know we must be better than this.”

