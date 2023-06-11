trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Eric Holder: Trump conviction could lead to impeachment, removal from office

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/11/23 6:43 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/11/23 6:43 PM ET

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said on Sunday that a possible conviction of former President Trump, if he’s elected to a second term as president in 2024, would lead to an impeachment proceeding and him being eventually removed from office. 

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” host Jen Psaki mentioned to Holder about Trump remaining committed to his 2024 presidential campaign, despite facing his second indictment in the past two months. 

“Well, the notion that you could have a trial, defend it, be convicted, somehow win the election, be sworn in as a president, or whenever it happens, that seems inconsistent with our notion of fairness, of the rule of law,” Holder told Psaki.  “At that point, I would hope that it impeachment proceeding might be considered. Not only considered, brought. And, ultimately, he would be moved from office.” 

“The notion that a convicted felon, convicted felon, would serve as president of the United States is absurd. It’s simply absurd,” Holder added. 

When asked if there should be an impeachment hearing and proceedings in Congress if Trump is convicted, Holder agreed, saying in part that people have “underestimated the impact of this indictment,” also noting Trump’s indictment in a Manhattan court in April and the ongoing investigations he faces in Georgia and in Washington, D.C. 

“I’m not a political pundit, but I think at some point, you certainly won’t get beyond, you know, the Trump cult base, but for people who are on the fringes of that, the outside of that, are likely to have been negatively impacted by all of these cases brought against the former president,” Holder added. “I think that that will have some electoral effect. And so, the likelihood that he’ll be able to survive this and win a general election, I think, is pretty small.”

Speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention, Trump said that he’s standing firm on his 2024 presidential campaign. 

“I will never yield,” Trump told those in attendance on Saturday. “I will never be deterred.”

Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign last November, was charged with 37 counts on Friday for his alleged mishandling of classified material and efforts to prevent the federal government from retrieving them, according to the unsealed indictment.

Tags Donald Trump Eric Holder Eric Holder Inside with Jen Psaki Jen Psaki Jen Psaki MSNBC Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  3. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  4. Eric Holder: Trump conviction could lead to impeachment, removal from office
  5. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  6. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  7. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  8. McCarthy faces power test in conservative revolt
  9. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  10. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  11. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  12. Trump tops DeSantis by 38 points in new poll after news of indictment
  13. Gallego calls Kari Lake’s remarks on Trump indictment ‘dangerous’
  14. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  15. 80 percent of likely GOP voters think Trump should still be able to be ...
  16. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  17. Maggie Haberman: Trump indictment is ‘most devastating…that I have ever ...
  18. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video