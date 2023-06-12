Watch live: Miami officials hold press conference on security ahead of Trump arraignment

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) is speaking Monday afternoon about security preparations for former President Trump’s Tuesday arraignment in federal court. Local police have stated that they will coordinate with state and federal agencies to keep order.

Trump’s appearance mid-afternoon could see large demonstrations both in support and opposition to the former president. Special counsel Jack Smith on Friday unsealed Trump’s indictment on 37 federal criminal charges related to the discovery of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Suarez has been building his own national profile, suggesting that he will likely declare his candidacy for the Republican Presidential nomination at an appearance at the Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday.

Monday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

