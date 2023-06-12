Watch live: House Rules Committee meets to discuss gas stove, pistol brace bills

The House Rules Committee on Monday afternoon is meeting to discuss legislation on various topics, including regulations on gas stoves and pistol braces, which are firearms accessories intended to improve stability.

Both of these bills have been on hold as the House Republican majority sorts out internal rifts between allies of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and the conservative Freedom Caucus.

Some House conservatives accused party leadership of delaying action on pistol braces, which have been the subject of new rules from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, after members in the conservative wing failed to support the debt ceiling compromise.

The gas stove bill, intended to prevent potential federal regulation of gas stoves as a hazardous product, was scheduled for a vote last week before conservatives staged a dramatic mutiny due to lingering anger over the debt ceiling deal.

The committee meeting is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

