Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at Chiefs of Mission event

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Monday evening at the Chiefs of Mission reception at the White House.

The chiefs of mission are the principal officers in charge of U.S. State Department diplomatic offices and missions from around the world.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Earlier on Monday, Biden had to cancel an appearance for College Athlete Day, where various collegiate champions were set to attend, because of a dental procedure.

Biden underwent a root canal at the White House after complaining on Sunday of tooth pain, said the president’s physician Kevin O’Connor.

