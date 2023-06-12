trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigns

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/12/23 5:36 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/12/23 5:36 PM ET
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover. (NYPD via AP)

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell is resigning from her post, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Monday. 

“I want to thank Police Commissioner Sewell for her devotion over the last 18 months and her steadfast leadership. Her efforts played a leading role in this administration’s tireless work to make New York City safer,” Adams said on Twitter.

“The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half, and we are all grateful for her service. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude,” Adams added.

Sewell notified the NYPD in an email Monday that she would be stepping down after serving in the top spot for a year-and-a-half, according to multiple reports. 

“While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from my advocacy and support for the N.Y.P.D., and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City,” she said in an email to the department provided by two officers,” she reportedly said in her email.

Sewell was the first woman appointed to lead the city’s department.

Tags Eric Adams keechant sewell NYPD

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  5. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  6. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  7. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  8. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  9. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  10. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  11. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  12. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  13. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  14. White House threatens to veto GOP resolution against its pistol brace ban
  15. Trump blames Biden poll numbers for DOJ indictment
  16. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
  17. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  18. Who is Todd Blanche, the lawyer defending Trump as he heads to court?
Load more

Video

See all Video