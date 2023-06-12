NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigns

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell is resigning from her post, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Monday.

“I want to thank Police Commissioner Sewell for her devotion over the last 18 months and her steadfast leadership. Her efforts played a leading role in this administration’s tireless work to make New York City safer,” Adams said on Twitter.

“The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half, and we are all grateful for her service. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude,” Adams added.

Sewell notified the NYPD in an email Monday that she would be stepping down after serving in the top spot for a year-and-a-half, according to multiple reports.

“While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from my advocacy and support for the N.Y.P.D., and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City,” she said in an email to the department provided by two officers,” she reportedly said in her email.

Sewell was the first woman appointed to lead the city’s department.