Body recovered from I-95 bridge collapse

A body was found in the wreckage of the I-95 bridge collapse near Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania State Police Department said Monday.

“A body recovered from the wreckage has been turned over to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner and Coroner. Authorities are in the process of identifying the remains,” PSP Communications Director Myles Snyder said.

Officials are working to sort through the wreckage after a truck caught fire and a bridge collapsed on a section of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia. Before the latest update, no serious injuries had been reported in connection to the collapse.

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Penn.) declared a disaster emergency after the collapse, freeing up $7 million in federal funds to help with repairs, which are expected to take months.

Shapiro said he has been in touch with federal officials, including with President Biden, who has pledged provide needed resources.

“Governor Shapiro also spoke with President Biden today, who reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to provide whatever resources are needed to repair I-95 safely and efficiently,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The anticipated months-long closures on I-95 are expected to cause significant delays this summer, as the popular East coast interstate undergoes repairs.