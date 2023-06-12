trending:

The Golden Globes gets a new owner as the Hollywood Foreign Press closes

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/12/23 8:07 PM ET
FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The Golden Globes Awards will get new owners after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association sold the rights, assets and properties of the Golden Globes to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge. 

The transaction will mark the end of the HFPA, and its proceeds and HFPA’s remaining funds will go toward establishing a non-profit organization, the Golden Globe Foundation, “which will continue the legacy HPFA’s history of entertainment-related charitable giving,” the press release stated. 

“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said. 

The change in ownership comes after HFPA faced tremendous backlash after reports of its lack of diversity made headlines. There were no Black people among the 310 voting members of the HFPA. NBC announced it would not air the awards ceremony in 2022. 

HFPA took a series of steps to repair their public image, but even in 2023, some artists boycotted the ceremony. 

“Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” Eldridge Chair Todd Boehly said in the statement. “My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, implementing a professional, safe, and accountable environment, and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes.”

The press release announced the next awards ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024. The ceremony will be produced by DCP, which, according to the press release, is “the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming.”

