Christie on Trump: ‘He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) called former President Trump a “three-time loser” and said, “He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016.”

In a CNN town hall moderated by anchor Anderson Cooper, Christie called out Trump for blaming others for his failures and pointed to a pattern of consistent election losses when Trump has been central focus.

“The American people and Republican primary voters have to start to understand this. When did we get to the point where we’re always blaming our adversaries for the weakness of our candidates? ‘Oh, it’s the Democrats fault,’ ‘It’s DOJ’s fault.’ ‘It’s this person’s fault.’ ‘It’s the media’s fault,’” Christie said. “How about: ‘It’s his’? He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016. Three-time loser.”

He continued, outlining the election losses: “2018, we lost the House. 2020, we lost The White House. We lost the United States Senate a couple of weeks later in 2021, and in 2022, we lost two more governorships, another Senate seat and barely took the House of Representatives, when Joe Biden had the most incompetent first two years I’ve ever seen in my life. Loser, loser, loser.”

Christie called on other candidates not to be afraid to make clear, forceful arguments against Trump, dismissing arguments that it could be different this time around, in the 2024 election.

Christie, once a close ally of Trump, has taken on the role of chief antagonist to the former president, who leads in the Republican primary. Throughout the town hall with CNN, Christie repeatedly called on his fellow Republicans not to cower away from confronting Trump head-on, arguing it’s the only way to win.