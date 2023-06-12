trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Christie on Trump: ‘He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/12/23 8:59 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/12/23 8:59 PM ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie walks on stage before speaking at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition
AP Photo/John Locher
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie talks on stage before speaking at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) called former President Trump a “three-time loser” and said, “He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016.”

In a CNN town hall moderated by anchor Anderson Cooper, Christie called out Trump for blaming others for his failures and pointed to a pattern of consistent election losses when Trump has been central focus. 

“The American people and Republican primary voters have to start to understand this. When did we get to the point where we’re always blaming our adversaries for the weakness of our candidates? ‘Oh, it’s the Democrats fault,’ ‘It’s DOJ’s fault.’ ‘It’s this person’s fault.’ ‘It’s the media’s fault,’” Christie said. “How about: ‘It’s his’? He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016. Three-time loser.”

He continued, outlining the election losses: “2018, we lost the House. 2020, we lost The White House. We lost the United States Senate a couple of weeks later in 2021, and in 2022, we lost two more governorships, another Senate seat and barely took the House of Representatives, when Joe Biden had the most incompetent first two years I’ve ever seen in my life. Loser, loser, loser.”

Christie called on other candidates not to be afraid to make clear, forceful arguments against Trump, dismissing arguments that it could be different this time around, in the 2024 election. 

Christie, once a close ally of Trump, has taken on the role of chief antagonist to the former president, who leads in the Republican primary. Throughout the town hall with CNN, Christie repeatedly called on his fellow Republicans not to cower away from confronting Trump head-on, arguing it’s the only way to win.

Tags 2024 presidential election Anderson Cooper Chris Christie Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  7. Christie says conduct alleged in Trump indictment ‘awful,’ says ‘lot more ...
  8. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  9. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  10. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  11. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  12. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  13. Romney approval rating drops among Utah voters: poll
  14. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  15. Christie on Trump: ‘He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016’
  16. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
  17. White House threatens to veto GOP resolution against its pistol brace ban
  18. Target stores in at least five states receive bomb threats over Pride items
Load more

Video

See all Video