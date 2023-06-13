Christie knocks Republicans defending Trump: ‘How about blame him? He did it’

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie late Monday knocked Republicans who are defending former President Trump, who is now facing federal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

During a CNN town hall, the former New Jersey governor called it “ridiculous” that “we’re in a situation where there are people in my own party who are blaming” the Justice Department.

“How about blame him? He did it. … He took documents he wasn’t supposed to take. He kept them when he asked them back for them? They got a grand jury subpoena. He refused to comply. They raided his home finally because he refused to comply. … All those things were brought on himself, as was this indictment,” Christie said at the event hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Everyone’s blaming the prosecutors. He did it. It’s his conduct,” Christie added.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 counts in connection with the alleged mishandling of records after FBI agents executed a search warrant last year at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and recovered classified materials.

The former president arrived in Florida on Monday and is set to appear in federal court to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Asked on CNN why he thinks Trump held onto documents, Christie said, “He cannot live with the fact that he lost to Joe Biden.”

“And he wants to continue to pretend he’s president. He wants the trappings of the presidency around him. And I think one of those trappings is these documents that he could wave around [and say] to people as they detail in the indictment, ‘This is secret. I can’t show you,’” Christie said. “This is just to show off.”

Cooper also asked the former governor why some Republicans appear hesitant to discuss the content of the indictment, leaning instead on weaponization arguments.

“Because it’s indefensible, and they’re playing games,” Christie said.

Christie announced his 2024 White House bid last week and has long been open in his criticism of the former president, who is also in the running for the GOP nomination amid a growing primary field.