trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

11 people shot in Denver after Nuggets win NBA Finals

by Morgan Whitley - 06/13/23 8:03 AM ET
by Morgan Whitley - 06/13/23 8:03 AM ET

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple shootings sent 11 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning after thousands flocked downtown in celebration of the Denver Nuggets’ historic NBA Finals win, celebrating into the early morning hours.

Just before 1 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street.

DPD said nine gunshot victims were located and that they identified a suspect who also had a gunshot wound.

Three victims were in critical condition at a local hospital, and the other victims appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPD.

At around 1:11 a.m., DPD said they were investigating a shooting in an area where one person was shot. However, officers provided an update that the victim was actually shot in a different location and self-transported to the hospital.

In total, 10 people were injured in the 2000 block of Market Street, which is next to Coors Field.

DPD said this shooting is complex and the investigation is in its early stages. Early information suggests that multiple shots were fired during an altercation that involved several people.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, DPD said they were also investigating a shooting in an area a block away from the 16th Street Mall and several downtown hotels.

One person was taken to a local hospital, but their injuries were not immediately known.

Officers were working to obtain suspect information.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  6. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  7. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  8. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  9. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  10. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  11. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  12. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  13. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  14. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  15. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  16. Paul Ryan: Trump’s indictment renders him ‘not electable’ 
  17. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  18. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video