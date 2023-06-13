Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Former President Trump is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after being indicted on 37 counts in the federal investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

His arraignment is set for 3 p.m. EDT at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami. Trump says he plans to plead not guilty

The White House briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT. Watch the live video above.