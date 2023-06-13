trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 06/13/23 12:30 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 06/13/23 12:30 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Former President Trump is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after being indicted on 37 counts in the federal investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

His arraignment is set for 3 p.m. EDT at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami. Trump says he plans to plead not guilty

The White House briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT. Watch the live video above.

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Florida Former President Trump Karine Jean-Pierre Miami Trump indictment White House press briefing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump arraigned in classified documents case, pleads not guilty: live updates
  6. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  7. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  8. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  9. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  10. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  11. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  12. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  13. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  14. Who is Todd Blanche, the lawyer defending Trump as he heads to court?
  15. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  16. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  17. Paul Ryan: Trump’s indictment renders him ‘not electable’ 
  18. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
Load more

Video

See all Video