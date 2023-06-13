trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy holds press conference

by The Hill staff - 06/13/23 10:18 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 06/13/23 10:18 AM ET

2024 Republican candidate for President Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday is slated to speak with reporters during a press conference.

Ramaswamy is set to deliver remarks at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse in Miami to discuss the indictment of former President Trump.

Trump’s arraignment is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Miami courthouse where he intends to plead not guilty to 37 counts of mishandling classified federal documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags 2024 election Donald Trump Miami Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  6. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  7. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  8. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  9. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  10. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  11. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  12. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  13. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  14. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  15. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  16. Paul Ryan: Trump’s indictment renders him ‘not electable’ 
  17. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  18. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video