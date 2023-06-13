Watch live: 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy holds press conference
2024 Republican candidate for President Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday is slated to speak with reporters during a press conference.
Ramaswamy is set to deliver remarks at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse in Miami to discuss the indictment of former President Trump.
Trump’s arraignment is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Miami courthouse where he intends to plead not guilty to 37 counts of mishandling classified federal documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.
