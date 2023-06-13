Watch live: Walensky testifies before House panel on COVID-19 policies

Rochelle Walensky, outgoing director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is appearing before a House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday.

The panel is reviewing decisions made by federal officials during the COVID-19 response, several of which have drawn severe criticism from members of the Republican-led committee, including chair Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio).

Walensky announced recently that she will end her tenure at the CDC at the end of June. Her directorship has largely coincided with the pandemic and its aftermath, as well as the 2022 response to mpox.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

