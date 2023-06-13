trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Crowds build ahead of Trump arraignment

by The Hill Staff - 06/13/23 2:00 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 06/13/23 2:00 PM ET

Demonstrators are gathering at downtown Miami’s federal courthouse ahead of Former President Trump’s arraignment on charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents. 

On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) stated that security would be sufficient to make sure crowds are “peaceful in demonstrating how they feel.” Miami officials have readied their security for a turnout of up to 50,000, officials indicated.

The arraignment itself is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, although the courtroom proceedings will not be streamed or recorded on camera.

Coverage of events has been ongoing in Miami and outside Trump’s nearby Doral, Fla., golf club, where the former president stayed Monday night.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Department of Justice Donald Trump Francis Suarez legal proceedings Miami Trump classified documents

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  6. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  7. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  8. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  9. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  10. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  11. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  12. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  13. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  14. Who is Todd Blanche, the lawyer defending Trump as he heads to court?
  15. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  16. Paul Ryan: Trump’s indictment renders him ‘not electable’ 
  17. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  18. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
Load more

Video

See all Video