trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden hosts Juneteenth celebration at White House

by The Hill staff - 06/13/23 5:30 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 06/13/23 5:30 PM ET

The White House is slated to host a star-studded concert Tuesday night to commemorate Juneteenth in recognition of Black Music Month on the South Lawn at the White House.

Juneteenth marks the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom on June 19, 1865. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

Artists who will be featured include Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, a member of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Members of historically Black colleges and universities will also be present for the concert. Fisk Jubilee Singers, Hampton University Concert Choir, Morgan State University Marching Band and Tennessee State University Marching Band will perform, among others.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Audra McDonald Cliff “Method Man” Smith Dr. Jill Biden federal holiday Jennifer Hudson Jill Biden Joe Biden Juneteenth President Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  2. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  5. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  6. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  7. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  8. Trump leaves Miami after pleading not guilty in documents case: live updates
  9. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  10. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  11. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  12. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
  13. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  14. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
  15. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  16. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  17. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  18. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
Load more

Video

See all Video