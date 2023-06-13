Watch live: Biden hosts Juneteenth celebration at White House

The White House is slated to host a star-studded concert Tuesday night to commemorate Juneteenth in recognition of Black Music Month on the South Lawn at the White House.

Juneteenth marks the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom on June 19, 1865. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

Artists who will be featured include Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, a member of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Members of historically Black colleges and universities will also be present for the concert. Fisk Jubilee Singers, Hampton University Concert Choir, Morgan State University Marching Band and Tennessee State University Marching Band will perform, among others.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

