Novelist Cormac McCarthy dies at 89

Novelist Cormac McCarthy died on Tuesday at age 89, his publisher has announced.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Road” died at his home in Santa Fe, N.M., of natural causes, as confirmed to publisher Alfred A. Knopf by his son, John McCarthy, according to a release.

McCarthy published his first novel in 1965 and his last in 2022, his career spanning nearly six decades.

His 2005 book “No Country for Old Men” was adapted into a film that won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. “The Road,” published the following year, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

McCarthy also penned screenplays and was the bestselling author of “The Border Trilogy.” He also boasted several prestigious literary awards in addition to his Pulitzer, including the National Book Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

“Cormac McCarthy changed the course of literature. For sixty years, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word,” said Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya in the release.

“Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89. He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing,” author Stephen King wrote on Twitter.